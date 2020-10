IK Ogbonna is of the school of thought that humans present different versions of themselves depending on whom they’re interacting with.

The actor noted this to say that 90% of things you hear about a person from another person is most of the time bullsh*t.

In his Instagram story, IK Ogbonna stated that the character a person shows at a point in time is to suit the company of whomever he/she is with, therefore, before making decisions/assumptions about people, get to know them yourself.

