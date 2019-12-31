Ihedioha renames road named after Jacob Zuma by Okorocha

Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has reversed the decision of his predecessor Rochas Okorocha to name a road after former South African President, Jacob Zuma.

According to the governor, the Jacob Zuma road will now be known as the Mbazuike Amaechi road.

The state said it is as a mark of honour to Chief Mbazuluike Amaechi, a foremost nationalist, on his 90th birthday.

Ihedioha said his administration was on track to rebuild Imo, and that his efforts were yielding results.

He assured that he would not disappoint, stating that his administration was focused on achieving its promises.

The governor spoke when former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Ohanaeze Ndigbo President-General Dr John Nwodo visited him at his country home in Mbutu, Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area.

A statement by Ihedioha’s Chief Press Secretary Chibuike Onyeukwu quoted Obasanjo as saying that Ihedioha possessed the qualities to rebuild the state.

Nwodo said with Ihedioha, there was hope for a new beginning for Imo and the Igbo.

Obasanjo and others were in the state for Amaechi’s 90th birthday ceremony, which held on Monday.

Obasanjo said:

“Some of us have said you have what it takes to make this state one of the leading states in our country.

“I believe that God who made you Governor of Imo this time will give you the knowledge to do what needs to be done to make it one of the leading states in the country.

“While congratulating you on your electoral victory, I pray the Almighty God to enable you to govern well.

“Having eminently served as Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, you are eminently qualified to make Imo State one of the best States.

“You have to bring to bear your wealth of knowledge and extensive contact to the service of Imo State and the South East.”

Dr Nwodo said there was hope for Imo with Ihedioha.

He said:

“There is hope and a new beginning for the Igbo nation with the quality of leadership provided by Governor Ihedioha.

“We have a Governor who is humble, experienced and who is not afraid to appoint people who possess more academic accomplishments than him or those who have more exposure in governance than him.

“In Governor Ihedioha’s government, you have former ministers serving as commissioners, serving as Chairmen of various committees.”