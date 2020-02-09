Ihedioha: PDP goes spiritual, declares one-week fasting/prayer

The Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday declared one week fasting and prayers for its members to beseech God to restore the mandate of the former governor of the state, Hon Emeka Ihedioha.

The party stated that the spiritual exercise would commence on Sunday, February 9 and terminate on Sunday, February 16, 2020.

In a statement signed by the party’s State Secretary, Nze Ray Emeana, on Saturday, the party stated that “during this period, all ward excos should request for mass in their local churches and assemble at LGA party secretariat daily at noon for prayers and breaking of fast.

“Prayer point is asking God to intervene and restore the victory of Emeka Ihedioha as the duly elected governor of Imo State.

“We enjoin the Imo people to remain peaceful and prayerful as we await judgment on the review filed by the winner of the governorship election, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha at the Supreme Court.”

The statement also instructed the party members in the state to dress in black during the spiritual exercise.

Meanwhile, Hope Uzodinma, who was declared winner of the 2019 governorship election by a Supreme Court judgment last month, has travelled with the President, Maj. Gen. Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) for the African Union summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.