‘Ihedioha is Blackmailing Me’ – Okorocha Cries

Rochas Okorocha, former governor of Imo state, has accused his successor, Emeka Ihedioha, of blackmailing him.

In a statement on Monday, Sam Onwuemeodo, Okorocha’s media aide, said the governor had avoided all meetings with the former administration, but decided to play pranks.

Okorocha was reacting to a statement credited to Ihedioha on Monday directing officials of the former administration to handover in 24 hours.

“We do not think that the new governor came to power only to vilify Okorocha. Since May 29, 2019, when he was inaugurated, he has never said any other thing aside talking down on the former governor,” Onwuemeodo said.

“First, he went to demolish the Akachi tower, Imo people shouted foul. He said Okorocha had been arrested by EFCC, which was also false. He renamed the Imo Trade & Investment Centre Ahiajioku Centre, and he must have discovered that he has no audience.

“He has also said that the brand new Government House Okorocha handed over to him was an eyesore with a photograph of a bad toilet they must have taken from the PDP Office in Owerri. He has equally denied that the former governor left N42.5billion for him, yet, the banks mentioned to that effect have never denied being in custody of the mentioned sums.

“Today, it is the issue of handover. There was a Joint Inauguration Committee with his Secretary to the State Government now, Chief Chris Okewulonu as Co-chairman.

“They were handed over both assets and liabilities and taken round the key projects. They were satisfied. And the Principal Secretary to the former governor has also been there. He received the governor in Government House, took him round and also handed over to him any other thing left to be handed over.”

Onwuemeodo urged the governor to face governance and make efforts to improve the lives of the people like his predecessor.

“Even before May 29, 2019, when he was sworn in as governor, he had made up his mind to invest heavily on blackmail against his predecessor,” he said.

“Governor Ihedioha should tell his audience what he wants from the former governor. Let him mention those things so that we can take off from there. Let him mention it so that his motive can be clearer.

“Let him also know that by July, we are going to challenge him for a road walk with Owelle Okorocha on the major streets of Owerri. As we have continued to allude, he has come to unveil the Heroism of Owelle Okorocha.

“In case he does not know, the only thing he can do and dwarf Okorocha is to work and achieve more than him. Where he fails to do that, he has lost the contest. It is only his achievements more than what Okorocha did, that can help him in what he is trying to do. “Aside from that, he should find other things to do or take the world as he sees it. Okorocha is the defending Champion of Imo governorship based on his achievements. There is nothing anybody can do about that.”