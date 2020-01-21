iHeartRadio Podcast Awards 2020: Full List of Winners

The winners for this year’s iHeartRadio Podcast Awards were announced at an event held over the weekend at the iHeartRadio Theater in Burbank.

THR reports that Will Ferrell, host of The Ron Burgundy Podcast, opened the show, which was live-streamed on LiveXLive and broadcast on the iHeartRadio app. Presenters included Aaron Mahnke, David Chang and Gavin DeGraw, who also performed.

Check out the full list of winners is below.

Best Podcast of the Year (Socially Voted Category)

The Dropout (ABC News) (WINNER)

Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend (Team Coco & Earwolf)

My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark (Exactly Right)

Revisionist History (Pushkin Industries)

Stuff You Should Know (iHeartRadio)

The Daily (The New York Times)

The Joe Rogan Experience (Independent)

The Read (Loud Speakers Network)

The Ron Burgundy Podcast (iHeartRadio)

The Shrink Next Door (Wondery/Bloomberg)

Best Comedy Podcast

Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend (Team Coco & Earwolf) (WINNER)

Comedy Bang Bang (Earwolf & Scott Aukerman)

My Dad Wrote A Porno (Independent)

The 85 South Show (Independent)

The Joe Rogan Experience (Independent)

The Read (Loud Speakers Network)

The Ron Burgundy Podcast (iHeartRadio)

Best Crime Podcast

Man In The Window (L.A. Times/Wondery) (WINNER)

Crime Junkie (audiochuck)

Hit Man (iHeartRadio)

Root of Evil (TNT & Cadence 13)

The Clearing (Pineapple Street Media/Gimlet)

The Shrink Next Door (Wondery/Bloomberg)

White Lies (NPR)

Best Music Podcast

DISGRACELAND (iHeartRadio) (WINNER)

All Songs Considered (NPR)

Bobbycast (iHeartRadio)

Broken Record with Malcolm Gladwell, Rick Rubin, and Bruce Headlam (Pushkin Industries)

expediTIously with Tip ‘T.I.’ Harris (PodcastOne)

Song Exploder (Radiotopia)

Sound Opinions (WBEZ Chicago)

Best News Podcast

The Daily (The New York Times) (WINNER)

Pod Save The World (Crooked Media)

Post Reports (The Washington Post)

The Daily Zeitgeist (iHeartRadio)

The Journal (The Wall Street Journal & Gimlet)

Today, Explained (Vox)

Up First (NPR)

Best Sports & Recreation Podcast

30 For 30 (ESPN) (WINNER)

Fantasy Footballers (Independent)

Knuckleheads (The Players’ Tribune)

Pardon My Take (Barstool Sports)

Sports Wars (Wondery)

The Bill Simmons Podcast (The Ringer)

The Herd w/ Colin Cowherd (iHeartRadio & FOX Sports Radio)

Best Overall Host – Male

Aaron Mahnke (iHeartRadio) (WINNER)

Bill Simmons (The Ringer)

Glynn Washington (WNYC)

Jonathan Van Ness (Earwolf / Stitcher)

Malcolm Gladwell (Pushkin Industries)

Marc Maron (Independent)

Roman Mars (Radiotopia)

Best Overall Host – Female

Nora McInerny (American Public Media) (WINNER)

Jenna Wortham (The New York Times)

Rachel Maddow (MSNBC)

Kelly McEvers (NPR)

Holly Frey (iHeartRadio)

Anna Sale (WNYC)

Amanda Seales (Starburns Audio)

Best Business & Finance Podcast

How I Built This with Guy Raz (NPR) (WINNER)

Business Wars (Wondery)

Marketplace (American Public Media)

The Chris Hogan Show (Ramsey Network)

The Indicator from Planet Money (NPR)

Best Pop Culture Podcast

The Breakfast Club (iHeartRadio) (WINNER)

The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast (iHeartRadio)

Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe (PodcastOne)

Pop Culture Happy Hour (NPR)

Talk Is Jericho (Westwood One)

Best Food Podcast

The Dave Chang Show (The Ringer & Majordomo Media) (WINNER)

Doughboys (HeadGum/Doughboys Media)

Gastropod (Independent)

The Splendid Table (American Public Media)

The Sporkful (Dan Pashman & Stitcher)

Best Wellness & Fitness Podcast

Where Should We Begin? with Esther Perel (Esther Perel Global Media/Gimlet) (WINNER)

Happier with Gretchen Rubin (Gretchen Rubin/The Onward Project)

Last Day (Lemonada Media)

Life Kit (NPR)

Therapy For Black Girls (Independent)

Best History Podcast

Revisionist History (Pushkin Industries) (WINNER)

1619 (The New York Times)

Lore (Independent)

Mobituaries with Mo Rocca (CBS)

Stuff You Missed In History Class (iHeartRadio)

Best Kids & Family Podcast

Story Pirates (Gimlet) (WINNER)

#MOMTRUTHS with Cat & Nat (Independent)

Brains On! (American Public Media)

The Longest Shortest Time (Stitcher)

Wow In The World (NPR)

Best Fiction Podcast

Blackout (Endeavor Audio & QCODE) (WINNER)

Carrier (QCODE)

Limetown (Two-Up)

Passenger List (Radiotopia)

Welcome To Night Vale (Night Vale Presents)

Best Science Podcast

Hidden Brain (NPR) (WINNER)

Invisibilia (NPR)

Science Vs (Gimlet)

StarTalk Radio (Independent)

Stuff To Blow Your Mind (iHeartRadio)

Best Technology Podcast

Reply All (Gimlet) (WINNER)

TechStuff (iHeartRadio)

This Week In Tech (Independent)

Recode Decode (Recode)

Vergecast (The Verge)

Best Ad Read

Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend (Team Coco & Earwolf) (WINNER)

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard (Armchair Umbrella)

Pod Save America (Crooked Media)

Revisionist History (Pushkin Industries)

The Ron Burgundy Podcast (iHeartRadio)

Best Political Podcast

Pod Save The People (Crooked Media) (WiNNER)

Intercepted (The Intercept)

NPR Politics (NPR)

Political Gabfest (Slate)

The Ben Shapiro Show (The Daily Wire)

Best TV & Film Podcast

How Did This Get Made? (Earwolf) (WINNER)

Binge Mode (The Ringer)

Rewatchables (The Ringer & Bill Simmons)

Straight Up with Stassi (Radio.com)

The Bechdel Cast (iHeartRadio)

Best Spanish Language Podcast

Radio Ambulante (NPR) (WINNER)

El Cine De LoQueYoTeDiga (LoQueYoTeDiga)

El Show de Piolín (Eduardo “Piolín” Sotelo | reVolver Podcasts)

Nadie Sabe Nada (Cadena SER)

TED en Español (TED)

Best Advice/Inspirational Podcast

Why Won’t You Date Me? with Nicole Byer (HeadGum) (WINNER)

Call Her Daddy (Barstool Sports)

Dear Prudence (Slate)

Death, Sex & Money (WNYC)

Life Kit (NPR)

Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations (OWN)

Terrible, Thanks For Asking (American Public Media)

Best Beauty & Fashion Podcast

Forever35 (Independent) (WINNER)

Dressed: The History of Fashion (iHeartRadio)

Fat Mascara (At Will Media)

Naked Beauty (Independent)

The Cut On Tuesdays (Gimlet)

Best Travel Podcast

Overheard at National Geographic (National Geographic) (WINNER)

On She Goes (Independent)

She Explores (She Explores)

The Wild (KUOW)

Travel with Rick Steves (Independent)

Best Spirituality & Religion Podcast

On Being with Krista Tippett (On Being Studios) (WINNER)

A Little Juju Podcast (Independent)

Almost 30 (Independent)

Elevation with Steven Furtick (Elevation Church)

The Joel Osteen Podcast (Independent)

Best Green Podcast

Drilled (Critical Frequency) (WINNER)

Climate One (The Commonwealth Club)

Sustainability Defined (Independent)

Terrestrial (KUOW News and Information)

Warm Regards (Independent)

Best Branded Podcast

NBC’s Songland (NBC) (WINNER)

Camp Monsters (REI Co-Op)

Going Through It (MailChimp)

Spit (23&Me)

Trained (Nike)