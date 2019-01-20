iHeartRadio Podcast Awards 2019: Full List of Winners

The full list of the inaugural iHeartRadio Podcast Awards winners is finally here.

The event was held over the weekend at the iHeartRadio Theater in Los Angeles, and the 90-minute ceremony was co-hosted by The Breakfast Club‘s Charlamagne tha God, Stuff You Missed in History Class co-host Holly Frey and country radio personality Bobby Bones

The full list of winners can be seen below:

Podcast of the Year

Slow Burn (WINNER)

Atlanta Monster

The Daily

Dirty John

The Habitat

Dan Carlin’s Hardcore History

The Joe Rogan Experience

Radiolab

Serial

Stuff You Should Know

Best Business & Entrepreneurship Podcast

RISE Podcast (WINNER)

Business Unusual with Barbara Corcoran

Business Wars

The GaryVee Audio Experience

How I Built This with Guy Raz

Planet Money

Best Comedy Podcast

The Joe Rogan Experience (WINNER)

2 Dope Queens

Anna Faris Is Unqualified

The Brooklyn Boys Podcast

Monday Morning Podcast

WTF with Marc Maron

Best Crime Podcast

Up and Vanished (WINNER)

Atlanta Monster

Crimetown

Criminal

Dirty John

In the Dark

Best Food Podcast

Sips, Suds, & Smokes (WINNER)

Burnt Toast

Gastropod

House of Carbs

The Kitchen Sisters Present

The Sporkful

Best Entertainment & TV Podcast

Whine Down with Jana Kramer (WINNER)

Bachelor Party

Inside Jaws

Movie Crush

Pop Culture Happy Hour

You Must Remember This

Best Curiosity

Stuff You Should Know (WINNER)

99% Invisible

Radiolab

Revisionist History

StarTalk Radio

Stuff To Blow Your Mind

Best Health & Fitness Podcast

Sleep With Me (WINNER)

10% Happier with Dan Harris

Almost 30 Podcast

The goop Podcast

Mental Illness Happy Hour

TEDTalks Health

Best History Podcast

Dan Carlin’s Hardcore History (WINNER)

Lore

Revisionist History

The RFK Tapes

Slow Burn

Stuff You Missed in History Class

Best Kids & Family Podcast

Wow in the World (WINNER)

Pants on Fire

Reading With Your Kids

Stories Podcast

Story Pirates

Young Ben Franklin

Best LGBTQ Podcast

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness (WINNER)

Dumb, Gay Politics

Food 4 Thot

The Heart

Nancy

Throwing Shade

Most Bingeable

Dr. Death (WINNER)

Atlanta Monster

Serial

Slow Burn

Stuff You Should Know

This American Life

Best Multi-Cultural Podcast

The Breakfast Club (WINNER)

2 Dope Queens

Latino Rebels Radio

The Nod

Radio Ambulante

The Read

Best Music Podcast

Bobbycast (WINNER)

All Songs Considered

Cocaine & Rhinestones: The History of Country Music

Disgraceland

Song Exploder

Turned Up

Best News Podcast

The Ben Shapiro Show (WINNER)

Caliphate

The Daily

Pod Save America

Today, Explained

Up First

Best Scripted Podcast

Wolverine: The Long Night (WINNER)

A Very Fatal Murder

Alice Isn’t Dead

The Control Group

Mission To Zyxx

Welcome to Night Vale

Best Sports Podcast

Fantasy Footballers: Fantasy Football Podcast (WINNER)

30 For 30 Podcasts

Against All Odds with Cousin Sal

The Bill Simmons Podcast

The Herd with Colin Cowherd

Pardon My Take

Best Science & Tech Podcast

Reply All (WINNER)

Crazy/Genius

WSJ The Future of Everything

Note to Self

Recode Decode, hosted by Kara Swisher

TechStuff

Breakout Podcast

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard (WINNER)

Atlanta Monster

Dirty John

Dr. Death

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness

Happy Face

The Habitat

Sandra

Slow Burn

The Wilderness

Best Branded Podcast

DTR – the Official Tinder Podcast (Tinder) (WINNER)

#LipStories (Sephora)

Closer than They Appear (Jetty)

The Future According to Now (Fidelity Investments)

Hackable? (McAfee)

Inside Trader Joe’s (Trader Joe’s)

IRL: Online Life Is Real Life (Mozilla)

Spit (23&Me)

Trained (NIKE)

You Can’t Make This Up (Netflix)

Best Social Impact

Ear Hustle (WINNER)

Impact Boom

On Being

Stanford Social Innovation Review

Tiny Spark

Wrongful Conviction with Jason Flom