iHeartRadio Podcast Awards 2019: Full List of Winners

The full list of the inaugural iHeartRadio Podcast Awards winners is finally here.
The event was held over the weekend at the iHeartRadio Theater in Los Angeles, and the 90-minute ceremony was co-hosted by The Breakfast Club‘s Charlamagne tha God, Stuff You Missed in History Class co-host Holly Frey and country radio personality Bobby Bones
The full list of winners can be seen below:
Podcast of the Year
Slow Burn (WINNER)
Atlanta Monster
The Daily
Dirty John
The Habitat
Dan Carlin’s Hardcore History
The Joe Rogan Experience
Radiolab
Serial
Stuff You Should Know
Best Business & Entrepreneurship Podcast
RISE Podcast (WINNER)
Business Unusual with Barbara Corcoran
Business Wars
The GaryVee Audio Experience
How I Built This with Guy Raz
Planet Money
Best Comedy Podcast
The Joe Rogan Experience (WINNER)
2 Dope Queens
Anna Faris Is Unqualified
The Brooklyn Boys Podcast
Monday Morning Podcast
WTF with Marc Maron
Best Crime Podcast
Up and Vanished (WINNER)
Atlanta Monster
Crimetown
Criminal
Dirty John
In the Dark
Best Food Podcast
Sips, Suds, & Smokes (WINNER)
Burnt Toast
Gastropod
House of Carbs
The Kitchen Sisters Present
The Sporkful
Best Entertainment & TV Podcast
Whine Down with Jana Kramer (WINNER)
Bachelor Party
Inside Jaws
Movie Crush
Pop Culture Happy Hour
You Must Remember This
Best Curiosity
Stuff You Should Know (WINNER)
99% Invisible
Radiolab
Revisionist History
StarTalk Radio
Stuff To Blow Your Mind
Best Health & Fitness Podcast
Sleep With Me (WINNER)
10% Happier with Dan Harris
Almost 30 Podcast
The goop Podcast
Mental Illness Happy Hour
TEDTalks Health
Best History Podcast
Dan Carlin’s Hardcore History (WINNER)
Lore
Revisionist History
The RFK Tapes
Slow Burn
Stuff You Missed in History Class
Best Kids & Family Podcast
Wow in the World (WINNER)
Pants on Fire
Reading With Your Kids
Stories Podcast
Story Pirates
Young Ben Franklin
Best LGBTQ Podcast
Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness (WINNER)
Dumb, Gay Politics
Food 4 Thot
The Heart
Nancy
Throwing Shade
Most Bingeable
Dr. Death (WINNER)
Atlanta Monster
Serial
Slow Burn
Stuff You Should Know
This American Life
Best Multi-Cultural Podcast
The Breakfast Club (WINNER)
2 Dope Queens
Latino Rebels Radio
The Nod
Radio Ambulante
The Read
Best Music Podcast
Bobbycast (WINNER)
All Songs Considered
Cocaine & Rhinestones: The History of Country Music
Disgraceland
Song Exploder
Turned Up
Best News Podcast
The Ben Shapiro Show (WINNER)
Caliphate
The Daily
Pod Save America
Today, Explained
Up First
Best Scripted Podcast
Wolverine: The Long Night (WINNER)
A Very Fatal Murder
Alice Isn’t Dead
The Control Group
Mission To Zyxx
Welcome to Night Vale
Best Sports Podcast
Fantasy Footballers: Fantasy Football Podcast (WINNER)
30 For 30 Podcasts
Against All Odds with Cousin Sal
The Bill Simmons Podcast
The Herd with Colin Cowherd
Pardon My Take
Best Science & Tech Podcast
Reply All (WINNER)
Crazy/Genius
WSJ The Future of Everything
Note to Self
Recode Decode, hosted by Kara Swisher
TechStuff
Breakout Podcast
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard (WINNER)
Atlanta Monster
Dirty John
Dr. Death
Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness
Happy Face
The Habitat
Sandra
Slow Burn
The Wilderness
Best Branded Podcast
DTR – the Official Tinder Podcast (Tinder) (WINNER)
#LipStories (Sephora)
Closer than They Appear (Jetty)
The Future According to Now (Fidelity Investments)
Hackable? (McAfee)
Inside Trader Joe’s (Trader Joe’s)
IRL: Online Life Is Real Life (Mozilla)
Spit (23&Me)
Trained (NIKE)
You Can’t Make This Up (Netflix)
Best Social Impact
Ear Hustle (WINNER)
Impact Boom
On Being
Stanford Social Innovation Review
Tiny Spark
Wrongful Conviction with Jason Flom