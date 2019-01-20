iHeartRadio Podcast Awards 2019: Full List of Winners

ukamakaMoviesNo Comment on iHeartRadio Podcast Awards 2019: Full List of Winners

The full list of the inaugural iHeartRadio Podcast Awards winners is finally here.

The event was held over the weekend at the iHeartRadio Theater in Los Angeles, and the 90-minute ceremony was  co-hosted by The Breakfast Club‘s Charlamagne tha God, Stuff You Missed in History Class co-host Holly Frey and country radio personality Bobby Bones

The full list of winners can be seen below:

Podcast of the Year

Slow Burn (WINNER)
Atlanta Monster
The Daily
Dirty John
The Habitat
Dan Carlin’s Hardcore History
The Joe Rogan Experience
Radiolab
Serial
Stuff You Should Know

Best Business & Entrepreneurship Podcast

RISE Podcast (WINNER)
Business Unusual with Barbara Corcoran
Business Wars
The GaryVee Audio Experience
How I Built This with Guy Raz
Planet Money

Best Comedy Podcast

The Joe Rogan Experience (WINNER)
2 Dope Queens
Anna Faris Is Unqualified
The Brooklyn Boys Podcast
Monday Morning Podcast
WTF with Marc Maron

Best Crime Podcast

Up and Vanished (WINNER)
Atlanta Monster
Crimetown
Criminal
Dirty John
In the Dark

Best Food Podcast

Sips, Suds, & Smokes (WINNER)
Burnt Toast
Gastropod
House of Carbs
The Kitchen Sisters Present
The Sporkful

Best Entertainment & TV Podcast

Whine Down with Jana Kramer (WINNER)
Bachelor Party
Inside Jaws
Movie Crush
Pop Culture Happy Hour
You Must Remember This

Best Curiosity

Stuff You Should Know (WINNER)
99% Invisible
Radiolab
Revisionist History
StarTalk Radio
Stuff To Blow Your Mind

Best Health & Fitness Podcast

Sleep With Me (WINNER)
10% Happier with Dan Harris
Almost 30 Podcast
The goop Podcast
Mental Illness Happy Hour
TEDTalks Health

Best History Podcast

Dan Carlin’s Hardcore History (WINNER)
Lore
Revisionist History
The RFK Tapes
Slow Burn
Stuff You Missed in History Class

Best Kids & Family Podcast

Wow in the World (WINNER)
Pants on Fire
Reading With Your Kids
Stories Podcast
Story Pirates
Young Ben Franklin

Best LGBTQ Podcast

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness (WINNER)
Dumb, Gay Politics
Food 4 Thot
The Heart
Nancy
Throwing Shade

Most Bingeable

Dr. Death (WINNER)
Atlanta Monster
Serial
Slow Burn
Stuff You Should Know
This American Life

Best Multi-Cultural Podcast

The Breakfast Club (WINNER)
2 Dope Queens
Latino Rebels Radio
The Nod
Radio Ambulante
The Read

Best Music Podcast

Bobbycast (WINNER)
All Songs Considered
Cocaine & Rhinestones: The History of Country Music
Disgraceland
Song Exploder
Turned Up

Best News Podcast

The Ben Shapiro Show (WINNER)
Caliphate
The Daily
Pod Save America
Today, Explained
Up First

Best Scripted Podcast

Wolverine: The Long Night (WINNER)
A Very Fatal Murder
Alice Isn’t Dead
The Control Group
Mission To Zyxx
Welcome to Night Vale

Best Sports Podcast

Fantasy Footballers: Fantasy Football Podcast (WINNER)
30 For 30 Podcasts
Against All Odds with Cousin Sal
The Bill Simmons Podcast
The Herd with Colin Cowherd
Pardon My Take

Best Science & Tech Podcast

Reply All (WINNER)
Crazy/Genius
WSJ The Future of Everything
Note to Self
Recode Decode, hosted by Kara Swisher
TechStuff

Breakout Podcast

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard (WINNER)
Atlanta Monster
Dirty John
Dr. Death
Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness
Happy Face
The Habitat
Sandra
Slow Burn
The Wilderness

Best Branded Podcast

DTR – the Official Tinder Podcast (Tinder) (WINNER)
#LipStories (Sephora)
Closer than They Appear (Jetty)
The Future According to Now (Fidelity Investments)
Hackable? (McAfee)
Inside Trader Joe’s (Trader Joe’s)
IRL: Online Life Is Real Life (Mozilla)
Spit (23&Me)
Trained (NIKE)
You Can’t Make This Up (Netflix)

Best Social Impact

Ear Hustle (WINNER)
Impact Boom
On Being
Stanford Social Innovation Review
Tiny Spark
Wrongful Conviction with Jason Flom

Related Posts

Producers Guild Awards: Full List of Winners

January 20, 2019

Aubrey Plaza Shames Oscars Awards in New Spirit Awards Promo

January 19, 2019
Wendy williams

Wendy Williams Takes a Break From TV to Spend ‘Significant Time’ in Hospital

January 19, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *