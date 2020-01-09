Iheanacho strikes late to rescue Leicester in League Cup semis

Kelechi Iheanacho’s late goal earned Leicester City a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa I the League Cup semifinal on Wednesday.

Rodgers’s side fell behind to Frederic Guilbert’s first-half goal in the semifinal first leg at the King Power Stadium.

But Iheanacho came off the bench to equalise with his sixth goal in eight appearances this season.

The Foxes will feel they should have won after dominating for long periods, but the team in second place in the Premier League will have to finish the job at Villa Park in the second leg on January 28.

“Overall I thought we dominated the game. Villa made some blocks and the keeper made some good saves,” manager Brendan Rodgers said.

“Over two ties it was always going to be tough and to get to a final you have to suffer, but the boys are confident.”

The second leg winner will play Manchester City or Manchester United in the final at Wembley, with City leading 3-1 after their first leg at Old Trafford on Tuesday.