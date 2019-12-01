Iheanacho late goal fires Leicester past Everton

Substitute Kelechi Iheanacho scored deep into stoppage-time to help Leicester City beat Everton 2-1 and close the gap on leaders Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.

The result leaves the Foxes in second, eight points behind leaders Liverpool, while under-pressure Marco Silva sees his side remain 17th.

Richarlison had given the visitors a first-half lead with a bullet header from Djibril Sidibe’s cross after good work from Alex Iwobi.

But the Foxes equalised when Jamie Vardy fired in Kelechi Iheanacho’s cross at the far post.

And Brendan Rodgers’ men won the game in the dying seconds when Iheanacho latched on to Ricardo Pereira’s through-ball, turned his marker before firing the ball past Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Elsewhere, Tyrone Mings scored his first Premier League goal as Aston Villa held Manchester United to a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.

Mings thought he was offside when he volleyed home two minutes after Victor Lindelof had given United their 64th-minute lead with a looping header.

But the assistant referee kept his flag down and VAR proved he was correct to do so as Villa avoided defeat at Old Trafford for the first time since 2009.

Villa skipper Jack Grealish gave his side a deserved lead with a magnificent curling shot after 11 minutes only for United to equaliser against the run of play just before the interval when a Marcus Rashford header hit the inside of a post before bouncing in off the back of former United keeper Tom Heaton.