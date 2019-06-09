Iheanacho Dropped from Nigeria’s Afcon Squad

Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr has confirmed his 23-man squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) later this month, and Kelechi Iheanacho will not be among the travelling party.

Iheanacho and Semi Ajayi are the two players to be axed from the squad as the coach names his 23-man list.

Both players did not feature on Saturday, as Nigeria were held to a 0-0 draw by Zimbabwe in an international friendly played in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

While Ajayi has been a bit-part player for the Eagles, Iheanacho has been a mainstay since his debut in 2015.

His form has however been a source of worry to fans of the Super Eagles over the past year, with his last international goal coming in a World Cup qualifier against Cameroon almost two years ago.

The former youth star also suffered a severe dip in form for English side Leicester City, where he managed just one league goal last season.

The usual suspects – Alex Iwobi, Mikel Obi, Odion Ighalo, Ahmed Musa and others made the team as Nigeria look to win the continent’s biggest prize for a fourth time.