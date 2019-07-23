IGP Transfers Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Rape Case to Lagos

LIB is reporting that the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, has ordered the transfer of the rape case against COZA preacher, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, to Lagos.

The outlet adds that the IGP “has ordered that petitions from Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo and that of the [Timi and Busola Dakolo] be merged and investigated at the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Alagbon, Ikoyi, Lagos.”

This was confirmed by the Dakolos lawyer, Femi Falana, who added that this order was made so because the Dakolos were the first to petition the police.

And all of this comes after some officers of the Abuja police stormed Lagos with a letter demanding the Dakolos’ attention in Abuja, stirring heated reactions from Nigerians all over the world.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.