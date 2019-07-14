IGP Orders Overhaul of Security on Southern Highways over Killing of Fasoranti’s Daughter

The Inspector-general of police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered an overhaul of security on south-west, south-south and south-east highways, following the death of Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Reuben Fasoranti, leader of Afenifere, pan-Yoruba socio-political group.

In a statement by Frank Mba, force spokesman, Adamu assured Nigerians that the killers of Olakunrin would be arrested and brought to justice.

He said the Ondo State police command, backed by special forces and seasoned investigators from the force criminal investigation department (FCID), the intelligence response team (IRT) and the technical intelligence unit (TIU) deployed from the force headquarters, Abuja, have commenced a manhunt for the killers of Olakunrin.

“While condemning the heinous and barbaric crime, the IGP, as part of measures to prevent a future occurrence of such incidence, has ordered the total overhaul of security architecture on the highways straddling the southern part of the country,” the statement read.

“In this vein, the commissioners of police in the affected states were ordered by the IGP to embrace adequate security arrangement in their areas of jurisdiction.”

Adamu said the force headquarters had perfected plans to replicate the special security arrangement powered by “Operation Puff Adder” currently ongoing in Kaduna-Abuja expressway in key highways in the southern part of the country.

Adamu urged residents of Ondo and other members of the public to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies as investigation unfolds.