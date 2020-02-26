IGP disbands SARS satellite offices over Sagamu killings

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Tuesday, disbanded satellite offices created under the Zonal Intervention Squad (ZIS) of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) nationwide.

Adamu described the satellite offices established by the Assistants-Inspector General of Police (AIGs) as an aberration.

This comes as fallout of the Sagamu unrest over killing of a football star, Tiyamiyu Kazeem.

Kazeem, a.k.a Kaka, was allegedly killed by an operative of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), on Saturday, along the Abeokuta─Sagamu Expressway after he was allegedly arrested for being an internet fraudster (Yahoo boy).

The IGP, represented by Peter Ogunyonwo, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Criminal Investigations Department, Force Headquarters, disclosed this on Tuesday when he paid a condolence visit to the parents of the deceased in Sagamu.

He visited Sagamu alongside the Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun. Ogunyonwo added that the ZIS office would be handed over to the Ogun State Police Command.

He said: “In recent times, we have 12 Zonal Headquarters in the whole country and Zone II which happens to be the Headquarters is in Lagos.

“Unfortunately, some of the AIGs have been found to have established satellite offices outside their zonal headquarters; that is an aberration in the police schedule of duty.

“It is those satellite offices that IG has ordered that should be disbanded immediately. For example, there’s one in Ikorodu from what we heard, there’s another one in Ijebu-Ode; there’s another one in Obada Oko from where officers came to cause this mayhem.

“So, all have been disbanded with immediate effect and the CPs have been ordered to take over such offices.”