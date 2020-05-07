IGP Adamu not on Facebook – Police

The Nigeria Police Force has identified and called out a fake Facebook account operated in the name of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu.

In a statement on Twitter Wednesday night, the Force disowned the account and the claim by the account operator that the police were, in collaboration with the Nigeria Customs Service, auctioning impounded vehicles to the public.

“The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to a Facebook Page with account name ‘Abubakar Adamu Mohammed’ and a post claiming that the NPF in collaboration with the Nigeria Custom Service are auctioning impounded vehicles to interested members of the public,” the statement read.

“The Nigeria Police Force wishes to state that the bearer is not the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, NPM, mni. It is also worthy to state that the Inspector General of Police does not have a personal Facebook account and the ‘ACP MIKE UZUOMAH’ mentioned in the post is not a police officer and such name does not exist in Nigeria Police Force database.

“Members of the public are advised to disregard this publication for it is not just fake but also mischievous and aimed at defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.”

