IGP Adamu bans #EndSARS reloaded

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, on Friday warned that the force would no longer allow any violent protest in the country.

Adamu gave the warning while commenting on the alleged plans by aggrieved persons to stage #ENDSARS Reloaded protests.

Speaking during a question and answer session as he met with command commissioners of police in Abuja on Friday, Adamu said: “We will never allow this type of #EndSARS protests again, it was violent. Peaceful protest is allowed in our constitution. When these rallies started peacefully, we provided security for them.

“We were moving with them to make sure they were not molested by any group of people and it was going on well until it turned violent.

“When it turned violent, they then attacked the people that were even giving them protection. So, we shall never allow any violent protest in this country again. When you talk of peaceful protests, yes, it is allowed but violent protests, never.”

The police boss called on well-meaning Nigerians to prevail on groups said to be planning another round of protests to have a rethink.

He explained that his men were working hard to apprehend other inmates at large, including cultists terrorizing the neighbourhoods.

He noted: “We have made a lot of arrests of those people that escaped from prisons. Some were even arrested in Kano and Kaduna. When they escaped, some of them went back to their business of robbery.

“And the cultists, when they escaped, they went back to the business of cultism, especially in Edo. We’ve been able to arrest a significant number of them and we are still after those that are outside. We call on Nigerians, any information you have about an escapee from any of the correctional centres, please inform us or any other security agencies, so that we can get them back to prison.”

