Ighalo Wins Africa Cup of Nations Golden Boot

Odion Ighalo has won the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Golden Boot, having scored five goals for the Super Eagles at the tournament.

The 30-year-old moved two goals clear of Riyad Mahrez, Adam Ounas, Cedric Bakambu and Sadio Mane following his first-half strike against Tunisia in the third place match.

Ighalo’s heroics helped the Super Eagles claim the bronze medal – their eights such finish at the Afcons.

He started with one goal in the group stage, which was against Burundi and followed it up with a brace in the comeback win over Cameroon.

The Shanghai Shenhua striker then scored one each against Algeria and Tunisia in the semifina and third-place playoff respectively.

With this feat, Ighalo, who announced his retirement from the Super Eagles after the tournament, becomes the sixth Nigeria after Segun Odegbami, Rasheed Yekini, Julius Aghaowa, Jay-Jay Okocha and Emmanuel Emenike to win this prize.