Ighalo to take £6m pay cut to remain at United

Odion Ighalo is reportedly set to accept a £120,000-a-week pay cut, in order to turn his loan deal at Manchester United into a permanent transfer, the UK Sun reports.

Ighalo joined United on January deadline day loan transfer as a stopgap striker for the rest of the season.

But after scoring four goals in eight appearances already, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that deal could turn into a full-time move.

And The Sun reports that the 30-year-old Nigerian forward is prepared to take a 50 per cent pay cut to stay at the club he loves.

The former Watford striker earns £240,000 a week with Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai Shenhua.

Ighalo knows United chiefs will not stump up the same salary if a deal is done — and he has no problem with that.

His Shanghai contract runs until New Year’s Eve 2021 but United do have the option to buy in the next window, under the terms of his loan deal.

Even though Marcus Rashford will be fit by then, and manager Solskjaer wants another top-line frontman in the summer, there is every chance Ighalo will get his wish.

He has been a sensation since returning to England, and his four goals in as many starts have made him a cult figure to fans.

After opening his account against Brugge, he bagged an FA Cup double at Derby County and got a wonder-strike to start Thursday’s 5-0 Europa League win over Austrians LASK – where he was voted man of the match.