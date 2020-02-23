Ighalo subbed on as United cruise past Watford

Odion Ighalo came on as a second-half substitute as Manchester United thrashed relegation-threatened Watford 3-0 at Old Trafford Sunday.

January signing Bruno Fernandes scored his first Manchester United goal and created two more to set the Red Devils on their way to a comfortable home win against the Hornets.

Fernandes, a £47m January signing from Sporting Lisbon, converted a 42nd-minute penalty after he had been taken out by Watford keeper Ben Foster.

The goal ended a 236-minute wait for a United home goal in the Premier League after they had failed to score against Burnley and Wolves.

Anthony Martial scored an excellent second after Troy Deeney had a goal ruled out by VAR for handball in the build-up, with 18-year-old Mason Greenwood lashing home his 11th of the season 15 minutes from time.

After beating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday, it was only the third time this season that United had won successive Premier League games.

While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have now moved into the top five, Watford remain second from bottom.