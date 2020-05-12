Ighalo spotted with mystery woman amid marital crisis

Manchester United striker Jude Odion Ighalo has been spotted training with a beautiful female partner.

This comes amid a marital crisis with his wife and the mother of his children, Sonia.

Sonia recently rained insults on every Nigerian who said negative things about her home and marriage due to the rumours of marital crisis, insisting nobody knows anything about her and her marriage.

She added that the reports on blogs and social media were just mere speculations which do not have any proof or backings.

And now, with the couple rarely seen together, Ighalo is spotted with the yet-to-be-identified woman.

Days ago, the 30-year-old striker resumed training ahead of a possible restart of the Premier League season.

Kinda get the feeling we’ve not heard the last of this gist.

Watch this space…

