Ighalo shortlisted for United Player of the Year, Goal of the Year Awards

Nigeria forward Odion Ighalo has been nominated for Manchester United’s Player of the Season and Goal of the Season awards.

Ighalo, 31, is nominated alongside 26 other players for the Player of the season prize named after Sir Matt Bubsy.

The former Watford and Udinese striker’s goal in Manchester United’s Europa League Round of 16 clash against LASK is nominated among 10 others for the Goal of the Season award.

The superb strike against LASK was named United’s Goal of the Month for March.

Anthony Martial, who has three goals nominated, Daniel James, Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes Mason Greenwood and Harry Maguire are the other top contenders for the award.

The awards will be handed out in September.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

