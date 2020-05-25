Ighalo set for United exit

Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo is set to leave Manchester United after attempts tom extend his loan deal hit a brick wall.

Ighalo’s six-month agreement expires in just one week, and SportsMail reports that the Red Devils are finding it difficult reaching a deal with his parent club Shanghai Shenhua.

It is understood that the Chinese club have rejected United’s requests to keep Ighalo at Old Trafford for another three months.

They have asked Ighalo, 30, to rejoin the club to prepare for the start of the delayed season.

Unless United can make a late breakthrough in negotiations, Ighalo will return to Shanghai when his loan ends next Monday.

The 30-year-old scored four goals in eight matches before the COVID-19 shutdown and resumed training with the United squad at Carrington last week.

Although he would prefer to finish the season in England, Shanghai have the final say and are determined to get Ighalo back.

Reports in Chinese media claim Shenhua tabled a staggering £400,000 per week deal to the Nigerian in a bid to ensure he extends his stay at the club.

