Ighalo set for new N180m per week Shenhua deal

Shanghai Shenhua has reportedly offered Odion Ighalo a new deal worth around £360,000-a-week (N180m) amid interest from Newcastle United.

According to The Times, Ighalo is set for a return to China as his Manchester United loan deal ends in six days.

Despite a simmering time at Old Trafford, the COVID-19 pandemic means that Ighalo hasn’t been able to see out the season with the Red Devils as was initially intended.

Ighalo wants to stay at United, but talks between the two clubs have allegedly stalled with the former Super Eagles striker set for a return to China Sunday.

In order to try and keep Ighalo happy long-term, Shanghai Shenhua have allegedly offered him a new deal. Ighalo would be earning £75million over four years if he accepts, which is around £360,000-a-week.

Ighalo’s desire to stay in England may be a problem though. He’s a boyhood United fan, and fans have taken to him quickly despite initial bemusement at his arrival in January.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports recently claimed that Newcastle want him. Their huge takeover could go through soon, providing them with major backing in the transfer market.

Newcastle may be able to rival Shanghai Shenhua’s riches and keep the Nigerian forward in the Prem.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

