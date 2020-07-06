Ighalo, Pogba rock to Wizkid’s song, Soco [Video]

Nigerian striker Jude Odion Ighalo and his Manchester United teammate, France’s Paul Pogba were seen in Manchester United’s dressing room dancing to Wizkid’s hit song, Soco.

In the video, Ighalo could be seen playing the song for an excited Pogba to dance to in the club’s dressing room.

The dance session came hours after the Red Devils’ thumping 5-2 win over FC Bournemouth in the premier league clash in matchday 33 that temporarily took them fourth on the log.

Neither player was on the scoresheet, but both came close to scoring in a dominant second-half for Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

Manchester United star Paul Pogba dey dance to Wizkid‘s Soco. Na Odion Ighalo dey play am. 🎵🇳🇬 @ighalojude @wizkidayo pic.twitter.com/KiAljVjti9 — Man United in Pidgin (@ManUtdInPidgin) July 5, 2020

