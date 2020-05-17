Ighalo plans to end career at Manchester United

Nigerian international Odion Ighalo wants to finish his career at Manchester United, according to the forward’s personal trainer.

Ighalo, 30, joined United on loan from Chinese Premier League club Shanghai Shenhua on transfer deadline day, and has gone o to be a hit, scoring four goals in eight appearances for the Red Devils before the season was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

United are allegedly seeking to extend his stay at the club with the forward due to return to Shanghai Shenhua at the end of this month.

“He’s a wonderful athlete, I’ve never seen someone more passionate about their job than him,” Ighalo’s trainer, Ekemini Ekerette told Goal.

“I think he’s in excellent physical condition. He loves the game. He just wants to train. Even if the league wasn’t going to played in the next three months he would keep training every day. He is so disciplined.

“His future was not making a difference to his intensity in training. He is just always focused on making sure he’s doing what he needs to do and then pushing himself even further.

“He’s a team player and has been talking about [Marcus] Rashford, [Anthony] Martial, [Mason] Greenwood, and how fantastic they all are, so he’s looking forward to hopefully getting to play with Rashford. He wants to stay and loves United, Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] and the fans and he would love to be a Red for the rest of his life.”

