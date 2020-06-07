Ighalo opens up on being racially abused in China

Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo says he was subjected to terrible racist abuse while playing in China and would not be afraid to walk off the field if the same happened in the Premier League.

The Manchester United striker, who has extended his loan spell at the club until January, recalls one match in China in which he was called ‘all sorts of names’ and was compelled to respond.

The 30-year-old would rather leave such things in the hands of the authorities, but would be ready to act if he needs to.

“If it happens to me I would report it to the referee and see what they do,” Ighalo told Sky Sports.

“But if they don’t take action about it then I’m going to walk off because it should not be done to any player or anyone in the world.

“In one game in China I got called all sorts of names and after the game, I didn’t shake his hand.

“I walked straight into the dressing room, I was angry, I reported it to the FA. I didn’t press forward with it, I just let it go because I’m just this kind of guy. I don’t like to drag issues out, but I don’t think it should be condoned in any country.”

Ighalo, who has scored four goals in eight games since his loan move from Shanghai Shenhua, is keen to fight against racism.

He has also spoken out against the rioting and violence that has occurred in the US in response to the tragic killing of George Floyd.

“Nobody should condone racism. We are all human,” Ighalo said.

“We are hoping this situation can change the narrative and make it more limited. It’s going to reduce it to a minimum.”

“We should fight for humanity not colours.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

