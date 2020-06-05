Ighalo open to Super Eagles return

Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo has said he is open to a return to international football with the Super Eagles.

Ighalo announced his retirement from international football after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt where he was top scorer as the Super Eagles finished third.

The former Watford striker shocked football fans when he announced his retirement from the team, citing insults and threats to his family.

But in a recent interview after he extended his loan deal with Manchester United, the 30-year-old said he could don the green jersey again.

“I am still in contact with Gernot Rohr and Amaju Pinnick, and they congratulated me on my loan deal,” Ighalo told Brila FM on Thursday.

“I am still thinking about returning to the national team, but right now I want to concentrate on my club career.

“I left the national team because of the distance between Nigeria and China, but now that I am in Manchester and just like life and in my career, you never can tell.”

Ighalo scored 16 goals in 35 appearances for the Super Eagles before his retirement.

