Ighalo only Nigerian on Afcon All-Star XI

Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo has been named as one of the best eleven from the just concluded 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt (Afcon 2019).

Ighalo is the only Nigerian in the African best XI named by Confederation of African Football (Caf) on Saturday, on a list dominated mainly by Senegal and Algeria players.

The 30-year old scored five goals to win the highest goal scorer gong in the African football show piece in Egypt, before announcing his surprise retirement football.

Expectedly, Algeria’s Rais M’Bolhi is named as the best goalkeeper because he conceded just two goals throughout the tournament.

Goals from Kodija of Ivory Coast and a penalty kick converted by Nigeria’s Odion Ighalo were the only goals the veteran goalkeeper conceded in the tournament.

His compatriots Ismael Bennacer, Adlene Guediora and Riyad Mahrez are also listed on the all-star team, while Liverpool and Senegal’s talisman, Sadio Mane completes a front three.

Djamel Belmadi was named coach of the tournament after guiding the Fennec Foxes to a second Afcon title.

The African best XI:

Goalkeeper: Rais M’Bolhi (Algeria)

Defenders: Lamine Gassama (Senegal), Yassine Meriah (Tunisia), Youssouf Sabaly (Senegal), Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal)

Midfielders: Adlene Guediora (Algeria), Idrissa Gana Gueye (Senegal), Ismael Bennacer (Algeria)

Forwards: Riyad Mahrez (Algeria), Sadio Mane (Senegal), Odion Jude Ighalo (Nigeria)

Coach: Djamel Belmadi (Algeria)