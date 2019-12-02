Ighalo on the cusp of Premier League return

Bare two years after quitting the English Premier League for the Chinese Super League, Nigerian striker, Odion Ighalo is getting prepared to return to England, Soccernet.ng reports.

It is understood that a number of clubs, including his former club Watford, are interested in luring retired Super Eagles striker Ighalo back to the demanding English top flight.

According to a TeamTalk report, the burly 30-year-old striker is keen to strike a deal that may see him move in January on a loan agreement with a view to a permanent deal in the summer.

Ighalo’s first stint in England was a huge success where he grabbed an impressive 39 goals in 99 appearances for Watford between 2014 and 2017, helping the Hornets to gain promotion to the EPL and then to maintain their Premiership status.

The former Udinese striker has been a hit since his move to Changchun Yatai in 2017, and then Shanghai Shenhua.

Apart from Watford, other clubs like Everton, West Ham, Crystal Palace, Newcastle and Southampton are all interested in taking Ighalo – who was the top scorer at the 2019 AFCON tournament with five goals – in the New Year.

Spoilt for choice, it remains to be seen which club lands the striker.