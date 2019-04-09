Ighalo Named Player of the Week in China

Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo has been selected in the Chinese Super League Team of the Week for game week four by Whoscored.com.

The Nigeria international netted his first ever brace for Shanghai Shenhua as they registered a 5-1 rout of Sone Aluko’s Beijing Renhe at the Hongkou Stadium (Shanghai) on Sunday.

Partnered in attack by Shanghai Shenhua teammate Giovanni Moreno, Ighalo opened the scoring in the comprehensive win against Beijing Renhe.

With a rating of 9.84, the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers top scorer was the best rated player in the Team of the Week and was named Player of the Week as a result.

Ighalo had a game-high six shots against Beijing Renhe, of which three were on target; made two key passes and had a passing accuracy of 77.8.

The former Watford striker completed four take-ons, a joint game-high, the same number as compatriot Sone Aluko and Colombia’s Fredy Guarín.