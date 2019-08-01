Ighalo Makes U-turn, Reverses Decision to Quit Super Eagles

Nigeria striker Jude Odion Ighalo has hinted he could be back playing for the Super Eagles just weeks after announcing his retirement from international football, reports soccernet.ng.

The Shanghai Shenhua striker caused a stir when he announced his retirement from the national team following the Super Eagles win over Tunisia in the third-place match at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

After defeating the Carthage Eagles, Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr revealed the former Watford man has retired from the national team.

“He has been very strong for us,” Rohr told ESPN. “And it is sad, that he wants not to continue. But the door always is open for him any time.”

The 30-year-old striker then took to his social media pages to confirm Rohr’s comments, saying he is done with the Super Eagles.

But it now seems he has made a decision to return after he posted a picture of him with the Super Eagles on twitter with a cryptic caption, saying “Coming Back Stronger.”

Ighalo’s comeback will be a huge boost for Rohr and the Super Eagles who begin their qualifiers for 2021 Afcon in November.

The burly striker became the fourth Nigerian to win the golden boot at the just-concluded biennial tournament in Egypt, scoring five goals in the tournament.

He was also top scorer in the qualifiers with seven goals.