Ighalo makes top 5 on United Rich List

Premier League giants Manchester United dominated the Sunday Times Rich List for those aged 30 or under, with Nigeria’s Odion Ighalo making the top 5.

The Red Devils boasted five players inside the top 18 – with Paul Pogba leading the way from the Old Trafford outfit.

The World Cup winner, 27, sits third in this list with a wealth of £50million. His income has increased by £13m from 2019 seeing him jump up five places from eighth.

Joining Pogba is goalkeeper David de Gea. The Spaniard – who became Manchester United’s highest-paid star after signing a new £375000-a-week contract in September – is joint-fourth at £34m. His earnings rose by £10m to see him move alongside Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne.

Like De Gea, Anthony Martial signed a new deal at United last year – worth £200,000-a-week – and that increase has helped him become a new entry in this list.

He sits joint-11th at a wealth of £20m with Liverpool centre back Virgil van Dijk – who is another new entry. Luke Shaw and Odion Ighalo complete the quintuplet of Red Devils. New entry Shaw sits joint-13th with Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah at £19m.

Meanwhile Ighalo is just beneath them in joint-15th. The ex-Super Eagles striker’s £18m wealth is factored by his substantial £300,000-a-week wage at parent club Shanghai Shenhua.

