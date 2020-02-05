Ighalo included in Manchester United’s Europa League squad

New signing Odion Ighalo has been added to Manchester United’s Europa League squad for the knockout phase.

In a surprise move, the Red Devils signed the 30-year-old on loan from Shanghai Shenhua following Marcus Rashford’s serious back injury.

Ighalo, who was unveiled with jersey no 25, has been added to the group for the Round of 32 onwards, alongside new signings Bruno Fernandes and Nathan Bishop.

The news regarding the ex-Watford man’s inclusion will come as a boost for the Old Trafford giants and the player himself, with the Red Devils facing Club Brugge for a place in the last 16.

“He is a different type of striker and he is a proven goalscorer,” manager Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer said of the ex-Nigeria international.

“He has a physical presence. Also, he gives us a chance to rest Mason and Anthony.

“We have so many games to come. We want to go far in the Europa League and FA Cup and we have league games to go so it was important we had another type of striker to use.”

Solskjaer also has a full contingent of first-team stars to choose from, including Eric Bailly, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Juan Mata and Anthony Martial.

Before facing Brugge, the Red Devils must negotiate an away clash against Frank Lampard’s men on February 17 where Ighalo could make his eagerly anticipated debut.