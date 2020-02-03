Ighalo hits Manchester, set for training [Video]

Manchester United latest signing, Odion Ighalo, has touched down in Manchester to begin training with his new side.

The former Watford striker, who is on loan from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua, landed at Manchester Airport on Sunday morning and said the move was a fantasy come true.

Addressing Sky Sports News on his arrival, Ighalo, who is a Man United fan stated:

“It’s a blessing from heaven because since I was a child, I followed and longed for Manchester United.

“However, it is a reality now. I can’t state substantially more now until I begin.”

In examining the most recent couple of days before the exchange encountered, Ighalo stated:

“It’s been crazy. I am happy to be in Manchester, first of all. I am so glad to be here and to work out with the team and finish very well this season.

“The plan is to just chill today because I travelled a very long way from Shanghai to Manchester. Today is to just rest and tomorrow we start to work.”

See video below: