Ighalo double powers United into FA Cup quarterfinals

Odion Ighalo bagged a brace as Manchester United moved into the FA Cup quarterfinals with a 3-0 win at Wayne Rooney’s Derby on Thursday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were never in danger of a shock fifth round exit against the second tier Rams after Luke Shaw’s opener.

Rooney, United’s record goalscorer, was twice denied by Sergio Romero in his first meeting with his old club since 2018.

But United were always on top and extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to nine games ahead of Sunday’s derby showdown with Manchester City at Old Trafford.

They remain in the hunt for the FA Cup, the Europa League and still have a chance of qualifying for the Champions League via the Premier League.

The Red Devils took control at Pride Park after 33 minutes when Shaw scored just his second career goal, his volley bouncing over Kelle Roos via a deflection off Jesse Lingard.

Nigerian striker Ighalo, signed on loan from Shanghai Shenhua in January, got the second goal seven minutes later.

Martyn Waghorn went close for Derby after the break but Ighalo ended the contest when he fired home to complete his double with 20 minutes left.

“He’s doing what he says on the tin and what we asked for when we signed him. I’m very happy with him. That type of striker is vital for a team.,” Solskjaer said of former Watford forward Ighalo.

“There’s more to come. He’ll improve and get sharper and more used to us. I’ve got no doubt he’ll only get better.”