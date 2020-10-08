Ighalo, Cavani, lead United 25-man Champions League squad

Odion Ighalo has been named in Manchester United’s 25-man squad list for the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League.

Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have been drawn with Paris Saint-Germain, Red Bull Leipzig and Istanbul Basaksehir in the group phase of Europe’s elite competition.

New signings Edinson Cavani, Alex Telles, Facundo Pellistri and Donny van de Beek also made the cut, according to a statement from the club’s official website.

However, former second-choice goalkeeper, Sergio Romero, who took the club to three semi-finals last season, alongside injury-plagued Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo were left out of Champions League squad.

Homegrown youngsters such as Mason Greenwood, Teden Mengi and Brandon Williams can remain on the B list, which could be added to up to 24 hours before any particular fixture.

Goalkeepers: David De Gea, Dean Henderson, Lee Grant

Defenders: Eric Bailly, Tim Fosu-Mensah, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Alex Telles, Axel Tuanzebe, Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Daniel James, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Facundo Pellistri, Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek.

Forwards: Edinson Cavani, Odion Ighalo, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford.

