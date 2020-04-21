Ighalo ‘agrees’ personal terms with Man United

Premier League giants Manchester United have reportedly agreed to personal terms with striker Odion Ighalo to extend his time at Old Trafford.

According to reports in British media, the Red Devils have made a bid in the region of £15 million – which is the asking price from his Chinese club, Shanghai Shenhua FC.

Should the Nigerian international put pen to paper on a deal with United, he would be shunning a stunning £400,000 per week salary from the Chinese side.

The 30-year-old former Watford striker has been a revelation since joining United in January, netting four goals in eight games, including a stunner against LASK Linz in the Europa League.

He grew up as a Manchester United fan and has shown his passion for the side since joining in January, making him a fan favourite.