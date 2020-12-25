Iggy Azalea Tears Playboi Carti to Shreds Over Cheating and Neglect

Iggy Azalea is done keeping it cute and has taken to social media to blast her baby daddy, Playboi Carti.

The mother of one who shares a son with Carti, caused him out on Twitter for choosing to spend the holiday with another woman as opposed to his family.

Iggy Azalea torn Playboi Carti to shred in a series of tweets where she accused him of having the girl he cheated on her with during her whole pregnancy at his party and all of a sudden, she and her son can’t fly out to be with him for the holidays.

The rapper noted that she thought to keep it cute but after seeing Playboi Carti’s mistress posting stuff on her stories while he was still begging her and claiming to lover her, she had come out guns blazing.

See tweets below.

