Iggy Azalea Shows Off Her Adorable Baby Boy After Confirming Split from Playboi Carti

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Iggy Azalea Shows Off Her Adorable Baby Boy After Confirming Split from Playboi Carti

Iggy Azalea has finally showed off her off her adorable baby boy on the gram, hours after confirming her split from boyfriend, Playboi Carti.

The singer and rapper who kept news of her pregnancy and the birth of her son, quiet, showed off the photos of the little one and herself on her Instagram page.

Iggy Azalea had earlier taken to her Instagram story to disclose that she is now single and raising her son alone, before sharing the photos of the gorgeous boy.

Well, now the world can see the beautiful baby she made with her ex-boyfriend even if the relationship didn’t last the test of time.

View this post on Instagram

👼🏽

A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on

, , ,

Related Posts

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid Shows Off Post Baby Body as She Encouraged Voting

October 25, 2020

Kaori Mai Hart Already Has Kevin Hart Wrapped Around Her Little Fingers

October 25, 2020

Adele Jokes About Her Weight Loss, Talks About Her Unfinished Album & More at First SNL Show

October 25, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply