Iggy Azalea Shows Off Her Adorable Baby Boy After Confirming Split from Playboi Carti

Iggy Azalea has finally showed off her off her adorable baby boy on the gram, hours after confirming her split from boyfriend, Playboi Carti.

The singer and rapper who kept news of her pregnancy and the birth of her son, quiet, showed off the photos of the little one and herself on her Instagram page.

Iggy Azalea had earlier taken to her Instagram story to disclose that she is now single and raising her son alone, before sharing the photos of the gorgeous boy.

Well, now the world can see the beautiful baby she made with her ex-boyfriend even if the relationship didn’t last the test of time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

