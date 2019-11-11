Iggy Azalea Shares Her Beauty Secrets With Fans

Iggy Azalea has revealed her beauty routine.

The rapper shared her secrets during a Q&A with fans who asked the products she used, the once she could recommend, and even the towels/towelletes she prefers.

She said:

“I use equate original clean towelettes. They are the most scent/product free. All the others leave my skin irritated. Also I only wear MakeUpArtist few times a month. 90% of the time my skin has nothing on it.

Because when I use products on my face they create problems . I find myself getting pimples, dryness and irritation when I use skincare products besides basic moisturizer. So why mess up a good thing?”

