Iggy Azalea Shares Her Beauty Secrets With Fans

Iggy Azalea has revealed her beauty routine.
The rapper shared her secrets during a Q&A with fans who asked the products she used, the once she could recommend, and even the towels/towelletes she prefers.
She said:
“I use equate original clean towelettes. They are the most scent/product free. All the others leave my skin irritated. Also I only wear MakeUpArtist few times a month. 90% of the time my skin has nothing on it.
Because when I use products on my face they create problems . I find myself getting pimples, dryness and irritation when I use skincare products besides basic moisturizer. So why mess up a good thing?”
See her tweets below:
