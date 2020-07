Iggy Azalea was pictured with her son for the first time, a few days ago.

The rapper who finally confirmed the rumour that she indeed welcomed a baby boy in June, months after speculation, was photographed as she arrived in Los Angeles in the company of a nanny and her baby boy.

The new mum who is yet to officially unveil her little bundle of joy to the world, is also yet to share details about his paternity.

Well, the mom life seems to suit Iggy Azalea just fine.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook