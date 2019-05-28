Iggy Azalea Deletes Social Media Accounts, Set to Press Charges Over Nude Photos

Iggy Azalea plans to press charges against the people behind her leaked nude photos.

The rapper deleted her social media accounts after her topless pictures of her were leaked online this past weekend, although she did also send out a statement in which she said that the leaked images were produced during a 2016 photo shoot for GQ Australia, and that they were never intended to be released.

“Recently some outtakes from my 2016 GQ magazine cover were leaked to the public,” she said. “A lot of high profile women have shot covers for GQ with a strategically placed hand etc Covering their breasts etc. I always felt they were very beautiful covers, so I jumped at the opportunity.

“I hadn’t seen other women’s covers leak so I felt comfortable (on a closed set) to model for such a reputable magazine knowing only the images with my hands covering would be considered for print. I never consented to taking topless pictures for potential release, period. It was my understanding BEFORE shooting, GQ do not print topless pictures. There was no reason for anyone to have kept the outtakes from the shoot. I’m surprised and angry that they were not immediately deleted after the final images were selected.”

She further added that the release of these photos has left her feeling “blindsided embarrassed, violated, angry, sad, and a million other things.” She contends that this is due as much to social media reaction as it is to the leak itself.

She said her current outrage is “[n]ot solely because I didn’t consent to this — but also because of the vile way people have reacted,” she wrote. “A lot of the comments I see from men in particular taking things even further and sharing their thoughts and fantasies in regards to my body had honestly disturbed me. The outright wicked things people say is overwhelming & makes me feel like throwing up.”

She compared the way she feels to a “nuclear bomb that explodes and not only destroys you emotionally, but leaves a path of destruction in your personal life.”

Which is why she plans to sue those behind the leak. “I fully intend on finding out where the leak originated from and pressing criminal charges,” she said, while stating the importance of “someone actually be[ing] held accountable for their actions & the way it impacts my life.”She addressed t

As for why she deleted her social media accounts, she said she has no place to “retreat to.”

“I have seen some really vicious s**t written in the last 24 hours and it is too much negativity for me to handle,” she said. “For now it’s best to keep my accounts deactivated. Please be kinder to one another.”

Meanwhile, the photographer behind the shoot claims the photos were stolen from him. See his post below: