Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti Report $366K Worth of Jewelry Stolen

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti reportedly informed the Atlanta police that $366,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from their rental home.

According to THR, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution says a police report filed Nov. 17 lists 19 pieces of jewelry including diamond rings, platinum bracelets and luxury watches. And Iggy told police the theft occurred Nov. 14, when the back door was unlocked so Jordan Carter, known as Playboi Carti, could get in.

The report continued:

The report says that at some point, they realized a designer bag in which they keep jewelry was missing from the second-floor dining room of their 6,500-square-foot (600-square-meter) home. It says surveillance video shows a gunman wearing gloves and a mask coming in the back door just after 9:50 p.m. and leaving within 10 minutes.

No suspect had been arrested as at press time.