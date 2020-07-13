‘Igbo Women are Lazy’ Noble Igwe Causes Ruckus by Over-generalising Igbo Women

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on ‘Igbo Women are Lazy’ Noble Igwe Causes Ruckus by Over-generalising Igbo Women

Noble Igwe has caused quite the ruckus with his recent Twitter thread.

The content provider took to the micro blogging app to present the case for over-generalisation by dragging Igbo women into the mix after a Twitter user took to the platform to speak on the culture.

See thread below.

 

Related Posts

Stephanie Coker Eulogises Mother-in-Law Following Her Death

July 13, 2020

Nelson Mandela’s Daughter, Zindziswa “Zindzi” Nobutho Mandela, is Dead

July 13, 2020

#BBNaija Thelma Calls Out Mom Who Dismissed Her as an “Unfortunate Celebrity”

July 13, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply