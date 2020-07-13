‘Igbo Women are Lazy’ Noble Igwe Causes Ruckus by Over-generalising Igbo Women

Noble Igwe has caused quite the ruckus with his recent Twitter thread.

The content provider took to the micro blogging app to present the case for over-generalisation by dragging Igbo women into the mix after a Twitter user took to the platform to speak on the culture.

See thread below.

You are really funny with your generalization.

Some of this argument should discussed as “ In my family” https://t.co/F1y0QhmqUl — Noble Igwe (@Nobsdaslushhkid) July 13, 2020

You can sit on your computer to drag Igbo men and her culture everyday but the real change starts from actual change,not RTs.

Go to your hometown, change the things that needs to change.

Empower women and set up funds to educate the female child.

This should be the conversation — Noble Igwe (@Nobsdaslushhkid) July 13, 2020

I’m not usually one to defend what is wrong with the Igbo culture but we need to stop defining personal experiences or stereotypes as culture. — Noble Igwe (@Nobsdaslushhkid) July 13, 2020

In the same thread, a few Igbo people have told you that what you described is not the case in their villages.

It’s not the Igbo Culture, if you have said in your village, I wouldn’t be heee to argue with you. https://t.co/DEFf2aWQIV — Noble Igwe (@Nobsdaslushhkid) July 13, 2020

Tomorrow, you’d see other women tweet about how their mother willed things to them and how it helped them do better.

These tweets don’t come from Igbo women, them and their mothers are waiting for their father to die first. — Noble Igwe (@Nobsdaslushhkid) July 13, 2020

The Igbo women are lazy, does not like to work and just want to sit back and enjoy their husband hard earned money.

They want to inherit their husband’s property and then inherit from their father’s house as well but do nothing but answer “Ori Aku” — Noble Igwe (@Nobsdaslushhkid) July 13, 2020

Ask yourself, what have you done to change the life of the girl child in your community?

Is it Igbo men too that are stopping you? — Noble Igwe (@Nobsdaslushhkid) July 13, 2020

In conclusion, any gender can hold any agenda. While some of our concerns are true, the real change comes from doing and not holding the sins of fathers over all Igbo men.

Discuss issues as it relates to particular people, communities, villages and the Igbo land at large. — Noble Igwe (@Nobsdaslushhkid) July 13, 2020

The Igbo man is flawed, just like every other man but you can’t deny the work that the new generation Igbo man is doing towards changing some of these narratives. — Noble Igwe (@Nobsdaslushhkid) July 13, 2020

What was the thread ?

Simply put together a few stereotypes and generalizations, present them as facts and tweet them to support an agenda. pic.twitter.com/EEb8LE8eoF — Noble Igwe (@Nobsdaslushhkid) July 13, 2020

