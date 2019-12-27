‘Igbo women are a force of nature – strong and powerful’ – Kenyan woman says

Gesare Chife, a Kenyan businesswoman, has taken to social media to share her experience after recently visiting the eastern part of Nigeria.

According to her, when she visited Eastern Nigeria for the first time, what struck her was the land left uncultivated, which is something unusual in Kenya.

Taking to her handle, she tweeted:

“First time I visited Eastern Nigeria I was struck by these thoughts – There was so much land uncultivated – coming from Kenya where every inch of arable land is cultivated. My village people would weep to see so much fertile land uncultivated.

“The rainfall is soooo heavy the rain falls like the heavens have opened. It’s really incredible.”

“Igbo women are such a force of nature, very strong and powerful. Women in the east really do run the show. The family matriarchs are a real thing.

“The Igbo culture is so rich – we all grew up on Things Fall Apart it was beautiful to experience things like seeing yam and kola nut, masquerades etc for the first time . I absolutely love it.”

“The love and acceptance I experienced from Igbo people and Nigerians in general was touching. Everyone referring to you as our wife is a sign of acceptance and openness.”

She is married to Nigerian business tycoon, Aloy Chife.