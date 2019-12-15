Igbo group faults attack on Amaechi in Spain

An Igbo group, Igbo Amaka has frowned at the attack on the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, by the people they described as “some misguided Nigerians in Spain.”

The spokesman of the group, Ekpekpe Nwagbara, noted that the attack was not in the interest of Nigeria, adding that the attackers should apologise to Amaechi.

Nwabgara who wondered why such attack should take place at this time, and used the opportunity to call on the Niger Delta group that threatened to destroy Igbo properties in the Niger Delta over the matter to desist from such threat, stating that the attack in Spain was carried out by unknown Nigerians which Amaechi also admitted.

The group noted that Amaechi is a full blooded Igbo man, stressing that anything that affects him is a matter of concern to Ndigbo.

The group however called on Amaechi to also site institutions similar to the Transport University in Daura in Igbo land in general and Ikwerre land in particular and also rehabilitate the East – North rail line as he is doing for the West-North line with modern rail gauge.

They however lauded Amaechi for his role in the appointment of Chief Moghalu as the MD of Nigerian Inland Water Company in Lokoja.

Also, the spokesman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, World Wide, Chuks Ibegbu, cautioned Nigerians in foreign lands to exercise some restraints in their attacks on Nigerian officials on a visit to foreign countries.

According to him, despite the annoyance of the attackers who had attributed reasons for the attacks to the state of affairs in Nigeria, it doesn’t call for such unwarranted humiliation of public office holders.

Ibegbu asked Amaechi to see it as part of the sacrifice for nation-building advising those in power to address the needs of the people to avoid such ugly incidents.

He warned those threatening to destroy Igbo properties in the Niger Delta to desist from such as even Amaechi admitted the attack was by unknown Nigerians.

“Amaechi is an Igbo son no matter the effort of some fifth columnists to put a wedge between us Igbos of Southeast and their bothers in the South-South; we are one and the same”, Ibegbu stated.