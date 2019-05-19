‘Igbo can’t get Presidency in 2023’ – Amaechi

Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, says the people of south-east cannot demand for the presidency in 2023.

The minister said the All Progressives Congress (APC) got less votes in the region during the 2019 presidential election, and as such, the people have nothing to bring in negotiating for 2023 presidency.

“I don’t know what they will do now for voting against the APC,” Amaechi said in an interview with The Sun.

“For refusing to support the APC, they cannot come to the table to demand the presidency slot.

“For people like us in the APC, if the Igbo had come and voted Buhari, they would boldly tell Mr President and the National Chairman of the party that presidency should go the Southeast since the South-south; South-west and North-west have produced president. What argument would the Southeast come up with now to convince anybody that they deserve the slot for 2023 president?”

The minister said the region is completely out of national politics and if Igbo are not found in national politics, it will be to the detriment of their children.

Ahead of the 2019 elections, Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), had called on the south-east to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari so they can produce the president in 2023.

But that didn’t happen, as the region remained with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), leaving their political future in doubt.