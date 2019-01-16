IG Names Frank Mba as New Police PRO

A former Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Police Force, Mr. Frank Mba, has returned to his former role as the image maker for the force.

Mba, who is an Assistant Commissioner of Police, served as the Force PRO under the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar from 2012 to 2014, after exceling in his role as the Lagos Police spokesman.

He was relieved of his post after Abubakar’s departure, but the new IG, Mohammed Adamu, on Wednesday named Mba as the next police spokesman

He will take over from Jimoh Moshood, the present PPRO.

Mba, who hails from Ezimo in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State, studied law at the University of Lagos, and was called to the Nigerian bar in 2002.

He was the best graduating cadet inspector in academics at the Police Academy, Kano, in 1993, and quickly rose up the ladder and was promoted to assistant superintendent of police in 1999, deputy superintendent of police in 2003, superintendent of police in 2006 and chief superintendent of police in 2012.