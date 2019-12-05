Ifu Ennanda Announces the End of Her Beauty Product in Teary Post

Ifu Ennada says she can no longer continue with the business of beauty products.

While she didn’t explain the reason for canceling the sales of the ‘old’ product, she added: “I can’t do this anymore…I’ve tried.”

She continued, “I don’t know what God wants from me, I don’t know why this happened now… @beautifuennada is now in God’s hand. I’m done for now.”

And this comes one week after another Big Brother Naija star, Ella quit making music because she couldn’t finance her own productions.

See Ifu’s post below:

