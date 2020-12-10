Ifu Enada Says Broke People Shouldn’t Date, Writes Lengthy Note to Future Husband

Ifu Enada is back with another episode of all things relationship, men and being broke.

The reality TV star and beauty entrepreneur took to her Instagram page once again, to state how she intends to carry on in her marriage whenever she settles down.

Ifu Enada made it clear that she is not an ‘i need 2k urgently’ kind of girl, rather she will be a plus to her future husband as she intends to build him up and be a ‘credit alert’ kind of woman.

This she said is quite obvious because she’s generous and already does a lot for people who she’s not in love with, talk more of the man she’ll marry.

Ifu Enada also admonished broke people to stay away from relationships and rather channel their energy on building themselves and making money.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

