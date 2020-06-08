Ifu Enada Replies Trolls Insulting her for Saying She’s Been Carrying Her Family’s Burden Since 17

Ifu Enada is not one to let things slide and she has an answer for trolls today.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate had come under fire after she left a comment under a post on a gossip page.

The post which was the picture of a man carrying a placard that read “Don’t forget to take care of yourself. Family problem no dey finish” elicited a response from Ifu Enada saying it was meant for her.

The hair care business woman caught a lot of flak as the replies to her comment were insulting.

She took to her Instagram handle to address the issue stating that her comment was a reminder to take care of one’s self as you shoulder family responsibilities.

She wrote,

“Dear Idiots insulting me on Instablog for this post, if you had any common sense, you’d understand the msg is not to neglect one’s family, but to also take care of one’s self as one takes care of their needs.

“It is easy to always put one’s needs at the back when you love your family and always have one issue or the other to help out with – this happens to me alot. I might have started contributing in taking care of my family’s needs at a young age, but it is something I’m proud of. Yes it can be exhausting, but I’m excited to always help out and only pray for God’s grace to become successful and never feel the weight. It is nothing to be ashamed.

Some of you Idiots can/will never relate to this, but it is worth clarifying your idiotic thoughts on what I shared”.

