BBNaija’s Ifu Enada has revealed that she’s not down with celebrating Christmas festivities coming up.

The beauty mogul and actress took to her Instastories to disclose that since there’s nowhere in the Bible where Jesus’ birthday was slated for December 25, she sees absolutely no reason for the celebration.

Ifu Enada went on to note that December 25 will come like any other day and she’ll in fact swallow eba as opposed to the Christmas meal of jollof rice.

